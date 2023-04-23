Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.