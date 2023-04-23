XPO (NYSE:XPO) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

