Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.39. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

