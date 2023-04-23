Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

