AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AIA Group Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $42.27 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.
About AIA Group
