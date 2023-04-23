AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIA Group Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $42.27 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

