Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.59) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.27) to GBX 1,700 ($21.04) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.20) to GBX 1,350 ($16.71) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.32) to GBX 1,450 ($17.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,151.18.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

