Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

