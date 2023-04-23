Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COGT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6,431.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 92,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 115,617 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

