Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on COGT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
