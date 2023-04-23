JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $194.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $229.30.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.