The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Analyst Recommendations for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

