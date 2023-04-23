The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

