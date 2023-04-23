StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

