Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,531,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 2,787.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 416,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.