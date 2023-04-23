JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $115.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 1.3 %

TSLA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.