Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.