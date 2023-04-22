Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,436 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2,635.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.