Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

