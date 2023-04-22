Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $125.97 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

