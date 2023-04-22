Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,014,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $123.73 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

