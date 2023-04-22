Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $248.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

