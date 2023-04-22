Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.