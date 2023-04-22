James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $249,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.