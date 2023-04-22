The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 3.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

