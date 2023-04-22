Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $491.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.10 and a 200-day moving average of $510.83.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.89.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

