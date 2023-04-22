Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,857,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:A opened at $138.50 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

