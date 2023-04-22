Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Cut by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.