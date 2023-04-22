MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.02 and a 200-day moving average of $304.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.