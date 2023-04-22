Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

