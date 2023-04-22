The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

