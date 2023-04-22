Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.