MGO Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Alphabet stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
