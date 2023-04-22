MGO Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

