Independent Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

