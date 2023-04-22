MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.