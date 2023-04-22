MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

