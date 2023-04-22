Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $249.13 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

