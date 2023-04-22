Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $903.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $846.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $912.00. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

