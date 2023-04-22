Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 442 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,948,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $143.69 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

