Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,194 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $224.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day moving average is $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.