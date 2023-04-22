Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

