Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

