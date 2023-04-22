Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

