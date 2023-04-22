The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

