Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $576,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 318.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.26. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

