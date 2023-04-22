Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

