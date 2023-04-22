Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

