Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 869 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

