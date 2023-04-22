Toews Corp ADV Sells 3,600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

