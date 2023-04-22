Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

