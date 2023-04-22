Berkshire Bank Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

