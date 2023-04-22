Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 8,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

