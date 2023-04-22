Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $125.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

