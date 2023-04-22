Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

